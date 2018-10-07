Try 1 month for 99¢
Monday, Oct. 8

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Board Room, 1101 Campbell Ave.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Oct. 11

Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board, 10 a.m., 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, Library Meeting Room A, 415 Commercial St.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway.

