Monday, June 17
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.
Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.
Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, June 18
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
- Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
- Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
- Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
- Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Board, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.
Thursday, June 20
- Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.