Monday, June 17

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

  • Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

  • Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Human Rights Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, June 18

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Visitors & Tourism Board, 4 p.m., Visitors Center on Hudson Road.
  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
  • Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Board, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Thursday, June 20

  • Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments, noon, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.

