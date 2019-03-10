Monday, March 11
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, March 12
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m. Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
Wednesday, March 13
Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.
Cedar Falls Utilities Board of Trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Thursday, March 14
Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library, 415 Commercial St.
Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 3:45 p.m., Courthouse, Room B37A.
Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board and Technical Committee joint meeting, 10 a.m., INRCOG board room, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo
Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees, noon, library meeting room A.
