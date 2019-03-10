Try 3 months for $3
Clip art gavel

Monday, March 11

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, March 12

Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m. Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

Wednesday, March 13

Cedar Falls Community Center & Senior Services Board, 1 p.m., Community Center.

Cedar Falls Utilities Board of Trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, March 14

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, library, 415 Commercial St.

Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 3:45 p.m., Courthouse, Room B37A.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board and Technical Committee joint meeting, 10 a.m., INRCOG board room, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo

Waterloo Public Library Board of Trustees, noon, library meeting room A.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments