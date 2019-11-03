{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, Nov. 4

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

  • Raymond City Council, 6 p.m. City Hall.

Tuesday, Nov. 5

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
  • Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
  • Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

  • Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., library, 524 Main St.
  • Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

 

 

 

 

