Tuesday, Oct. 1

  • Northeast Iowa Community College board of trustees, special meeting, 8 a.m., Calmar campus.

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

  • Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • Big Woods Lake Campground Joint Board, 3:30 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

