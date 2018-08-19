Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art gavel

Monday, Aug. 20

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall. Raymond City Council, 6 p.m,. City Hall.

Independence Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Hudson Board of Education, 6 p.m., Board Room.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Community Development Board, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 4:30 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments