Monday, Oct. 21

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Oct. 22

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Regional Airport board of trustees, noon, airport conference room, second floor.

Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Community College, Hawkeye Center Board Room, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Cedar Falls Art & Culture Board, 5 p.m., Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

