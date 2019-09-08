{{featured_button_text}}
Monday, Sept. 9

Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Waverly-Shell Rock Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Board Room.

Jesup Board of Education, 7 p.m., Board Room.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, special meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.

Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Thursday, Sept. 12

Waterloo Public Library board of trustees, noon, Library Meeting Room A, 415 Commercial St.

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

