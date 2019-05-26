Tuesday, May 28
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.
Wednesday, May 29
Cedar Falls Board of Education (if needed), 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.
Thursday, May 30
Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.
Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 3:45 p.m., Courthouse Room B37-A.
Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.
