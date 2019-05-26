{{featured_button_text}}
Tuesday, May 28

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Waterloo Regional Airport Board, noon, airport.

  • Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hudson City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

  • Cedar Falls Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, May 29

  • Cedar Falls Board of Education (if needed), 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

  • Hawkeye Community College board of trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Thursday, May 30

  • Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Waterloo, Room 420.

  • Black Hawk County Civil Service Commission, 3:45 p.m., Courthouse Room B37-A.

  • Waterloo Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., City Hall.

  • Black Hawk County Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.

