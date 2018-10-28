Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art gavel

Tuesday, Oct. 30

  • Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

  • Hawkeye Community College Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., Hawkeye Center, 1501 E. Orange Road, Waterloo.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

  • Black Hawk County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Room 420, Waterloo.

 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments