Monday, Dec. 10
Waterloo Water Works board of trustees, 8:45 a.m., 325 Sycamore St.
Waterloo Board of Education, 5 p.m., Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.
Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Waterloo Leisure Services Commission, 7:30 a.m., Byrnes Park Office, 1101 Campbell Ave.
Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.
Cedar Falls Housing Commission, 5 p.m., City Hall.
Black Hawk County Planning and Zoning Board, 7 p.m., Waterloo City Hall.
Wednesday, Dec. 12
Cedar Falls Utilities board of trustees, 2 p.m., CFU Headquarters.
Cedar Falls Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 pm., City Hall.
Thursday, Dec. 13
Cedar Falls Health Trust Fund Board, 7:30 a.m., City Hall.
Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.
Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.
Black Hawk County Metropolitan Area Transportation Policy Board, Technical Committee, 10 a.m., INRCOG board room, 229 E. Park Ave., Waterloo.
Friday, Dec. 14
First Judicial District Department of Correction Services Board of Directors, 10 a.m., Independence Public Library, 805 E. First St.
