Monday, Aug. 5

Waterloo City Council, 5:30 p.m., City Hall.

Raymond City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Cedar Falls City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Courthouse.

Cedar Falls Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee, 5:15 p.m., City Hall.

Evansdale City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Cedar Falls Library board of trustees, 4 p.m., Library, 524 Main St.

Black Hawk County Veteran Affairs, 4 p.m., Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., Room 420, Waterloo.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Cedar Falls Parks & Recreation Commission, 4:30 p.m., Rec Center.

Black Hawk County Conservation Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Office, 1346 W. Airline Highway, Waterloo.

