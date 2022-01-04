It’s likely to be status quo for environmental policy

For 12 years, Iowans have been waiting for the Legislature to finance the Natural Resources & Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund, a sales-tax supported fund for clean water, productive agricultural soil and thriving wildlife habitat.

Despite 63% approval from voters in a 2010 referendum, the Legislature has not yet voted to raise the sales tax by three-eighths of a cent to fill the trust fund. And it’s not likely to happen when the next legislative session begins next week.

“Nobody is in favor of a sales tax,” said Rep. Robert Bacon, R-Slater, who chairs the House Natural Resources Committee.

However, one of goals of the Republican-led state Senate is to do away with state income tax. If that ever happens, replacing the lost revenue through an increase in the sales tax could be open for discussion.

“If we phase out income tax, my opinion is we’re going to have to raise the sales tax. If we do, three-eighths cent would go toward iWill,” Bacon said, referring to the Iowa’s Water and Land Legacy, a coalition working toward filling the trust fund.

Bacon doesn’t want to raise the sales tax because it disproportionately harms low-income people, but he knows many Republicans want to end income tax and return some of the state’s $1.2 billion surplus to Iowans.

Soil health“I know we need to look at soil quality,” he said.

Healthy soil retains more water, which reduces the risks of flooding, has more microbes that “feed” plants and is less prone to erosion. Planting cover crops and reducing tillage can improve soil health and improve water quality.

The Iowa House considered legislation last year that would have added “soil health” to the list of projects that could get grants from soil and water conservation districts, but the bill stalled.

The 2022 legislative session, which starts Monday in Des Moines, may revisit that bill or others related to soil health, said Ingrid Gronstal, water program director for the Iowa Environmental Council.

“There are some opportunities for moving smaller pieces forward,” Gronstal said. “Soil health is something of bipartisan interest.”

State parks

Despite a record 16.6 million visits to Iowa’s state parks in 2020, the park system has lost rangers, and state funding remains flat, IowaWatch reported.

The ranger force — down to 35 from 55 in 1995 — is now one ranger for every 474,286 park visits, compared with the 1995 ratio of 1 to 217,700.

Bacon said he will lobby for four or five more rangers.

Enforcement

Gronstal said she’d like to see the Iowa Department of Natural Resources put more money toward enforcement, permitting and monitoring to make sure animal-feeding operations and other companies are not allowing manure and chemicals to get into lakes, streams and groundwater.

The Iowa DNR investigated eight fish kills through August this year and recently levied a $270,000 fine for a 2020 fertilizer spill that killed hundreds of fish and mussels in a creek near Dubuque.

Coal plants

Iowa has nine remaining coal plants, major contributors to greenhouse gases that cause climate change. The Environmental Council would like to see the Legislature require utility companies to have plans showing how they will supply energy in the future.

Bacon said utilities are welcome to make long-range plans, but he doesn’t think the Legislature will require it.

Renewable energy

Iowa generates 58% of its electricity from wind, the largest share of any state in the country. Some utility-scale solar projects also have been built in Iowa, but there has been conflict over other projects going forward.

The Environmental Council doesn’t want lawmakers to pass state rules for siting solar project. “We wouldn’t want to see any kind of blanket prohibitions that would make it a lot harder to build renewable energy in Iowa,” Johannsen said.

Bacon also favors local control on solar.

