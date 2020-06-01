Is Test Iowa as successful as governor boasts?

“I wouldn’t be discouraged if you can’t get in immediately,” Reynolds said. “We actually have been at capacity for the last three days. It is exciting to see what we’re able to offer Iowans all across the state.”

She reported virus activity and population density among the factors considered in deciding “where we move the test sites to and how we can start to maybe expand or move to address the needs of Iowans.”

HOPE FOR THE BEST

Shari Hintermeister, 70, of North Liberty, got in and out of her Test Iowa appointment Friday morning in Cedar Rapids relatively quickly — weeks after first taking the online assessment and being denied due to lack of symptoms.

Following Hintermeister’s denial, Test Iowa continued sending her emails asking about any new symptoms. And then the program advised her she now qualified since it was open to all.

“I obviously jumped on that opportunity,” she said. “I wasn’t going to pass it up by any means.”

When Hintermeister rolled up for her appointment at 10:30 a.m. Friday, only a few other cars were at the site outside the Kirkwood Community College. She got in and out “lickety-split” and reported only minor discomfort when practitioners swabbed her nostrils.