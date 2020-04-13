Iron Bridge access improvements continue in Buchanan Co.

ROWLEY — Construction work on the Iron Bridge access on the Wapsipinicon River between Independence and Quasqueton has picked back up after work was suspended over winter.
The project will result in the state’s first fully functional access spot on the state-designated water trail, officials said. Officials hope the project will be completed by summer.
Officials say use of the Iron Bridge access spot has greatly increased in the last 20 years, with the surging popularity of kayaking and other paddling styles, and the facilities were not adequate for safe and enjoyable water access.
The Buchanan County Conservation Board project includes:
- An improved concrete boat ramp and “universal launch” to better allow for loading and unloading motorboats and paddle craft. This includes a second ramp and a pedestrian sidewalk. A transfer area allows gear and people to easily transport between the ramp and sidewalk.
- A paved trail that extends under Nolen Avenue to provide access to parking areas at the Guy Grover Timber and Tree Plantings. This trail also provides access to more than a mile of maintained woodland trails.
- A reconfigured and enlarged parking area. The new paved parking will include painted parking lanes to alleviate the current parking “free-for-all” and two parking spots for handicap parking.
- Restrooms to better handle human waste.
- Overhead lighting (solar) at the ramp, restroom and parking area.
Buchanan County Supervisors and Secondary Roads Department also recognized the need to provide additional parking along Nolen Avenue to address additional safety concerns. The parking will tie into the paved trail, providing safe access to users who no longer will try to park on Nolen Avenue or walk across the road.
Iowa DNR Rivers Coordinator Nate Hoogeveen said, “It is important that at least some sites around the state are designed and advertised as places for people with varied physical abilities and boating skills to safely access Iowa’s rivers.”
Major funding for the project came from grants from Wellmark Foundation, Black Hawk County Gaming Association, and Buchanan County Community Foundation. Independence Lions Club has donated $500 to the project. Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete Inc. in Cascade is the general contractor for the project. The access is located at 2707-2 Nolen Ave., Rowley.
Closures will be posted on the Buchanan County Conservation Board website: www.buchanancountyparks.com.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.