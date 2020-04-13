Iron Bridge access improvements continue in Buchanan Co.

Buchanan County Supervisors and Secondary Roads Department also recognized the need to provide additional parking along Nolen Avenue to address additional safety concerns. The parking will tie into the paved trail, providing safe access to users who no longer will try to park on Nolen Avenue or walk across the road.

Iowa DNR Rivers Coordinator Nate Hoogeveen said, “It is important that at least some sites around the state are designed and advertised as places for people with varied physical abilities and boating skills to safely access Iowa’s rivers.”

Major funding for the project came from grants from Wellmark Foundation, Black Hawk County Gaming Association, and Buchanan County Community Foundation. Independence Lions Club has donated $500 to the project. Eastern Iowa Excavating and Concrete Inc. in Cascade is the general contractor for the project. The access is located at 2707-2 Nolen Ave., Rowley.

Closures will be posted on the Buchanan County Conservation Board website: www.buchanancountyparks.com.

