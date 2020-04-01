IPERS trust fund buffeted by volatile investment market

DES MOINES — Iowa’s largest public employees’ retirement fund took a $6.4 billion hit when the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors plunged the U.S. stock market into recessionary numbers this year.

But it has since rebounded somewhat as a federal rescue package eased some investor concerns, officials said Tuesday.

The Iowa Public Employees’ Retirement System trust fund had an estimated value of $36 billion on Feb. 14, but that portfolio dipped roughly $6.4 billion on March 20 before working its way back to the current $31.5 billion value, said IPERS spokeswoman Shawna Lode.

“Since then, the markets have improved, and IPERS has regained some losses,” she said Tuesday.

Lode noted that the $31.5 billion value of the trust fund portfolio is down about 12.5 percent, or $4 billion, since the end of the 2019 calendar year.

“The IPERS trust fund is strong, and we are positioned to make pension payments well into the future,” she added.

According to IPERS’ fiscal 2019 report, about 70 percent of the fund’s benefit payments come from investments for its 368,292 current, former and retired public employees of state government, school districts and local governments.

The U.S. stock markets have been rocked by extreme volatility due to concerns over the pandemic.