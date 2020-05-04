You are the owner of this article.
Iowa's big city mayors seek federal help for COVID-19 losses
Iowa's big city mayors seek federal help for COVID-19 losses

Major Quentin Hart

WATERLOO -- The mayors of Iowa's largest cities are asking federal lawmakers for help offsetting revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We just want to make sure when it comes time to distribute CARES Act and other funding that they keep cities and local governments in mind," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "We want to make sure we're not missed in this equation."

Hart joined the mayors of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Dubuque, Ankeny and West Des Moines in signing a letter to newspapers asking Congress to consider funding for municipalities in the next round of money approved to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Hart said communities appreciate the aid Congress provided in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for individuals and businesses. But the act only provided direct help to cities with populations exceeding 500,000.

The letter signed by the mayors asks lawmakers to keep smaller communities in mind when another round of federal funding is negotiated, especially supporting front-line workers dealing with COVID-19 and revenue losses facing local governments.

"We stand on the front lines, ensuring the critical services Iowans rely upon remain in place," the mayors' letter states. "However, with the suspension of our daily life, we are headed toward a moment even more critical than the recession of 2008-2009.

"Our cities are preparing for significant revenue shortfalls, with some initial estimates putting revenue losses near $75 million, not including the hundreds of other community, county, and state governments," it continued. "It is our desire to work closely with the federal government to ensure that public services remain strong and fully supported."

The mayors also raised the specter of local governments potentially filing for bankruptcy if the revenue losses are too steep.

"If cities are allowed to declare bankruptcy, cities would be forced to lay off employees, cut pay, and reduce pensions," the mayors said. "City services like police and fire protection, garbage collection, road repairs and more could be reduced or eliminated.

"In some cities across the country, a large percentage of total fire stations and police stations have closed, which increases response times for medical emergencies -- which would be a disaster during a pandemic," they added. "Preventative maintenance is halted, so roads and city equipment deteriorate, which ends up costing more in the long run."

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

