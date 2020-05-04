Iowa's big city mayors seek federal help for COVID-19 losses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The mayors of Iowa's largest cities are asking federal lawmakers for help offsetting revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We just want to make sure when it comes time to distribute CARES Act and other funding that they keep cities and local governments in mind," said Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart. "We want to make sure we're not missed in this equation."

Hart joined the mayors of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Dubuque, Ankeny and West Des Moines in signing a letter to newspapers asking Congress to consider funding for municipalities in the next round of money approved to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Hart said communities appreciate the aid Congress provided in the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for individuals and businesses. But the act only provided direct help to cities with populations exceeding 500,000.

The letter signed by the mayors asks lawmakers to keep smaller communities in mind when another round of federal funding is negotiated, especially supporting front-line workers dealing with COVID-19 and revenue losses facing local governments.