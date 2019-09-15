DES MOINES — Iowans made $8.6 million in bets during the two weeks in August the state’s new legalized sports gambling law was in effect.
The first look at sports betting figures was produced Friday by the state agency that oversees gambling.
The Iowa law that legalized betting on professional and college athletics went into effect Aug. 15. Data from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission covers that day through the remainder of the month.
At the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo, a total of $916,349 was bet during the first two weeks of legalized sports betting, with most of that — $624,630 — online. The Isle made a total of $158,694 in sports betting, the report states, and paid out a total of $10,712 in state tax.
Prairie Meadows in Altoona appeared to be the most active sports betting site in the state with $3.4 million wagered in the first two weeks. Second highest was the Ameristar II in Council Bluffs with $1.3 million in the first weeks.
Of that $8.6 million in total bets made during those two weeks in August, $4.9 million was made in the casinos and $3.7 million was made online.
Combined, the 13 casinos after payouts made $2.2 million in sports betting receipts, according to the data.
The first month of sports betting produced roughly $146,000 in state tax revenue.
Thirteen of the 19 state-licensed casinos accepted sports bets during August. More casinos are expected to start their sports betting programs soon.
Courier editor Nancy Newhoff contributed to this article.
