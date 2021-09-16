Iowans get first look at proposed redistricting maps

“At the end of the day, we’re all still Republicans and, as a caucus, we want to be successful, so take a step back and take some time to evaluate it,” Grassley said.

Ten years ago, lawmakers approved the first map prepared by the Legislative Services Agency. In 2001, they rejected the first and approved the second.

CONGRESS

Under the proposed redistricting plan, no current members of the U.S. House are thrown into a district with another incumbent.

However, Hinson and Miller-Meeks would be in unfamiliar territory.

Their would-be Democratic challengers — state Sen. Liz Mathis of Hiawatha and state Rep. Christina Bohannan of Iowa City — both would be in the new 1st District. Under the current map, Mathis is in the 1st and Bohannan in the 2nd.

Rep. Cindy Axne from Polk County is alone in a new 17-county 3rd District running from Dallas and Polk counties to the Missouri border.

In the 4th, Rep. Randy Feenstra would be in a 44-county district stretching from the southwest corner of Iowa to the Minnesota state from Lyon to Howard County.