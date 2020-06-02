Iowans fear their message hijacked

DES MOINES — Iowa saw the best and worst of the George Floyd protests over the weekend.
In Des Moines, law enforcement officers and protesters knelt together in a sign of solidarity, ending one protest peacefully.
In Davenport, two people were killed and a police officer was injured as protests there turned violent.
Both Des Moines and Davenport were under curfew Monday night, as were cities across the nation as authorities coast to coast feared another night of violent unrest.
Earlier Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Iowa leaders held a press conference to express their willingness to listen to the peaceful protestors and condemn those who turn to violence.
One of the speakers was Ako Abdul-Samad, a black state legislator from Des Moines who spent much of the weekend in the thick of the Des Moines-area protests working to ensure protestors’ voices were heard and protesters’ did not turn violent.
Abdul-Samad spoke Monday from the same Iowa Capitol grounds where on Saturday night he was washing pepper spray out of his eyes. Law enforcement officers used pepper spray to stop demonstrators from approaching the Capitol.
On Monday, Abdul-Samad said peaceful protesters were on a mission to talk about justice, but a small minority of violent protesters “hijacked” that message.
“We knew we had to step in so these young people’s message could get across, but these individuals who hijacked it, a message has to be sent to them: We are all in this together. And we’re not going to let you hijack our babies, we’re not going to let you hijack our message, and that you need to take that out of Iowa,” Abdul-Samad said. “Because Iowans have come together to stand together and make sure that you can’t hijack what we have.”
Protests happened throughout the weekend and across the state — in Des Moines, Davenport, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City — as demonstrators expressed their anger at the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Protests continued Monday night, as Abdul-Samad encouraged hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Capitol in Des Moines to remain peaceful.
In Waterloo, a vigil at Lincoln Park marked the third demonstration in four nights in the wake of the Minneapolis death.
Reynolds said Monday she wants protesters to know their message has been heard, and state leaders must work to “implement systemic change.”
“We want to be a part of that. We want to help drive that,” Reynolds said of her administration. “It’s going to be uncomfortable. I’ve not walked in your shoes. I don’t know what you’ve experienced. Help me understand what you’ve experienced and what we’re doing wrong so that we can get rid of those injustices and continue to lift everybody and give everybody the chance to be successful. This is a land of opportunity, and we need everybody to be able to have that same opportunity.”
Reynolds began the press conference by calling on Iowans to be united in grief and anger over Floyd’s death and in solidarity with the peaceful protesters.
She also said violence is not the answer to this or any problem.
“As the governor, I want all Iowans to know that I hear you. I hear your frustration. And I am committed listening and having a respectful dialogue about what we need to address the injustices that are felt by so many,” Reynolds said. “And that might mean having some very uncomfortable and eye-opening discussions. But they’re discussions that we must have if we’re going to bring about positive and impactful change.”
Betty Andrews, president of the Iowa and Nebraska chapter of the NAACP, said the protests showed that black Iowans want their voices to be heard. It shows why, she said, the Black Lives Matter movement is so important.
“It’s important that our voice is heard,” Andrews said. “You often hear people say black lives matter, and when you see that, you hear people say black lives matter over and over again. Why are they saying that? Because they need to be heard. They want to be heard. So what you’re seeing right now is simply an opportunity to take a microphone and make sure that they are heard.”
Saying the movement must progress from protest to policy to power, Andrews said she invites Iowans to join with the NAACP as the organization works with lawmakers on policy proposals.
Reynolds noted work her administration has done on criminal justice reform, and pledged to accelerate that work while engaging community members.
