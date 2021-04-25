Iowans driving more, buying new vehicles

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In March 2020, the department’s 120 automatic traffic recorders showed the number of vehicles on streets, roads, highways and interstates had fallen by nearly 50% compared with the previous March.

That meant Iowans were buying less fuel and paying less in fuel taxes, which make up about 40% of the $1.7 billion Road Use Tax Fund.

The fund’s two other primary revenue sources are annual vehicle registration fees and the 5 percent fee for new vehicle registration paid when a new or used vehicle is purchased.

Growth in those areas is surpassing the lower fuel-tax revenue, Anderson said.

“While there was an initial drop in vehicle sales early in the pandemic, we’ve now seen vehicle sales increase above forecast levels, and vehicle prices are also increasing,” he said.

Both of those factors, he said, are driving road-use tax revenue above forecasts.

DOT data shows total vehicle registrations climbing by 17,561 to 4,549,289 from 2019 to 2020. That exceeded the increase of 14,189 from 2018 to 2019. Vehicle registration revenue increased $22.2 million to $675.2 million in 2020.

Money from the Road Use Tax Fund supports construction and maintenance of Iowa’s roadways. Nearly half – 47.4% – goes to primary roads of the state highway system; 24.5% goes to secondary roads; 20% goes to cities; and 8% goes to farm-to-market roads.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0