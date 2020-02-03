Iowans begin caucuses amid close race, high stakes

DES MOINES — The doors closed Monday evening in school buildings, churches and other public venues across the state — not to mention satellite locations across the globe — as Iowans gathered to pick their choice for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Most caucus sites began debate at 7 p.m., at some locations locking the doors as would-be caucus goers were still looking for parking space. Democratic Party leaders expected record turnout.
Iowans took their decision down to the wire: Polling in the final week of the caucus campaign showed that roughly half of Iowa Democrats remained either undecided or willing to have their minds changed about their preferred candidate.
Democrats stressed over their decision because of the stakes: Most said they were trying to determine which candidate is most likely to defeat incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.
The Democratic race has been close for months, and the top four candidates in the polling — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Vice President Joe Biden; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. — were expected to have a chance to win the opening state in the nation’s presidential nominating process.
On the day of the caucuses, Sanders held a slim lead in Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of polling on the race in Iowa; with all of the polls reported, Sanders was at an average of 23%, Biden at 19.3%, Buttigieg at 16.8% and Warren at 15.5%.
A poll published Monday morning by the liberal advocacy group Focus on Rural America showed Buttigieg at 19%, Sanders at 17%, Biden and Warren at 15% each and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at 11%.
“The margin of error places the top five contenders … in a virtual tie,” the group said.
In other words, even in the final hours of a campaign that has lasted for more than a year, Iowa remained up for grabs.
The Iowa results are critical for the race’s leaders, for different reasons.
A victory for Sanders would give him a fast start in the nomination race, especially since he also holds a commanding lead in polling on the race in New Hampshire, the next state to make its presidential preference known.
Biden probably does not need a victory in Iowa, but also must not have a poor showing that could hurt him before he gets to other early-voting states where he is polling better.
Buttigieg needs to fare well in Iowa to prove his campaign’s viability moving forward; he is polling better in Iowa than other early-voting states.
The 1,678 precinct caucuses were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central. Some of the 87 satellite caucuses took place earlier Monday.
Most experts and veterans of the Iowa caucus expected a record turnout. The previous high was 236,000, set in the 2008 Democratic caucuses that started Barack Obama’s trajectory to the White House.
Interest and enthusiasm have been high at candidate events throughout the past year, but especially during the final weeks before the caucuses. More than 3,000 attended a Sanders event over the weekend in Cedar Rapids, and Buttigieg, Warren and Biden all have drawn four-figure crowds.
The party chairman in Iowa’s most populous county said they printed “tens of thousands” of extra voter registration forms, and some Polk County precincts are still running out.
“This caucus is gonna be the big one,” Sean Bagniewski tweeted Monday night.
Amid such a close race, the campaign’s turnout organizations could prove critical. Whichever campaign can better coax its supporters to the caucus sites will give its candidate a better chance at success.
Sanders fared well at a satellite caucus on the Drake University campus in Des Moines — he is popular among young Democrats — earning seven of the nine delegates awarded there. Warren earned the precinct’s other two delegates.
Eight people at the satellite precinct caucused for Buttigieg, but that was not enough to keep Buttigieg viable there, so he was awarded no delegates.
The state party for the first time this year will release those first preference figures statewide. In previous years, the state party released only the final calculation of state delegate equivalents.
The additional reporting could impact the way this year’s results are interpreted by the campaigns and the media.
“We could have three winners,” David Redlawsk, a political science professor at the University of Delaware, a visiting professor at the University of Iowa and author of a book on the Iowa caucuses, said during a recent episode of “Iowa Press” on PBS.
Because the party’s nominee is eventually chosen based on delegates won, the state party urged media outlets and caucus-watchers to use the state delegate equivalent counts to determine the caucus winner.
The state party will also announce a third figure: the final realignment. But with some minor exceptions, that figure should closely match the state delegate equivalents.
The candidates and their campaigns tried to use the final moments Monday before the caucuses to rally last-minute support.
Buttigieg made an appearance at his campaign’s field office in West Des Moines to energize campaign staff and volunteers.
“It feels great out there, and I don’t even know what time it is,” Buttigieg joked Monday morning. “You are part of an absolute force that is sweeping through the state of Iowa right now.”
A Buttigieg staff member told volunteers, before they headed out for one last day of door-knocking, to not only encourage Iowans to support Buttigieg but to encourage anyone who may prefer a different candidate to consider Buttigieg as their second choice.
Iowans’ second choices could play a significant role in the outcome.
The supporters of any candidate that fails to become viable in the caucus — receive at least 15% support, in most precincts — are free to move to another candidate. So the second choices of candidates who fail to become viable could help sway the results in such a tight race.
Warren, who along with her fellow U.S. senators was stuck in Washington for Trump's impeachment trial, held a telephonic town hall with Iowa supporters Monday morning.
Warren fielded a few questions and made her pitch as the Democratic candidate who can defeat Trump in November’s general election. She said she has won an election against a Republican incumbent, noted the gains made by Democrats in the 2018 midterms in part due to victorious female candidates and said her anti-corruption plans that are at the heart of her candidacy present a platform on which Democrats can run and win.
“Every one of those plans I’ve described is popular not just with Democrats, but with Republicans and independents,” Warren said. “That’s how we pull our party together and that’s how we pull in some Republicans and independents, and that’s how we will beat Donald Trump.”