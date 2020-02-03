Iowans begin caucuses amid close race, high stakes

A poll published Monday morning by the liberal advocacy group Focus on Rural America showed Buttigieg at 19%, Sanders at 17%, Biden and Warren at 15% each and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., at 11%.

“The margin of error places the top five contenders … in a virtual tie,” the group said.

In other words, even in the final hours of a campaign that has lasted for more than a year, Iowa remained up for grabs.

The Iowa results are critical for the race’s leaders, for different reasons.

A victory for Sanders would give him a fast start in the nomination race, especially since he also holds a commanding lead in polling on the race in New Hampshire, the next state to make its presidential preference known.

Biden probably does not need a victory in Iowa, but also must not have a poor showing that could hurt him before he gets to other early-voting states where he is polling better.

Buttigieg needs to fare well in Iowa to prove his campaign’s viability moving forward; he is polling better in Iowa than other early-voting states.

The 1,678 precinct caucuses were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Central. Some of the 87 satellite caucuses took place earlier Monday.