Iowan honored by NHTSA lifetime achievement award

The chief of the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau was been honored with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Patrick J. Hoye, one of 15 award winners nationally, was recognized for his “steadfast leadership, vision, and commitment to reducing traffic safety injuries and fatalities in Iowa and across the country.”

As the Iowa agency’s leader since November 2012, Hoye and his staff have set an aggressive agenda to reduce fatalities and serious injuries in Iowa, according to the national safety group. He also has testified before legislative committees on public safety initiatives and routinely speaks on traffic safety issues at conferences across the country.

Hoye is a retired 32-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol, including a stint as the patrol’s 13th chief.

JUDICIAL NOMINATING: The State Judicial Nominating Commission, which is responsible for selecting nominees for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals, will begin accepting applications for the vacancy on the court that will occur when Judge Richard Doyle retires Aug. 7.

Applications are due before noon June 10. The commission has 60 days to send a slate of nominees to Gov. Kim Reynolds.