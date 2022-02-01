Iowa water quality funding, tax cuts popular at hearings

DES MOINES — Competing proposals to lower Iowans’ taxes received largely positive feedback during a pair of legislative hearings Tuesday night at the Iowa Capitol.
The feedback from various business groups, conservative tax policy organizations and water quality and environmental advocates was not unanimous, but certainly largely in support of Republican legislators’ varied proposals to lower the state tax on income to a single rate; reduce the state tax on businesses; and create a shift in taxes that provides funding for the long-starved state fund for conservation and water quality projects.
Majority House and Senate Republicans held the first legislative hearings on their proposals almost simultaneously Tuesday evening in different rooms at the Capitol.
Eventually, Republican legislative leaders and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will have to agree on one proposal that could contain different elements of the various plans.
“This is an opportunity that we have. … I think this is the structure to get something done. I’m not saying this bill is perfect,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs who is shepherding the Senate Republican proposal.
People are also reading…
Most widely popular at the hearings among the plans were the water quality and conservation funding proposal and the lowering of the state’s corporate tax rates.
Advocates gushed over the water quality and conservation funding piece at the Senate hearing. The Senate’ version is the only proposal to include that provision.
“We are absolutely thrilled to have IWILL (the state’s conservation and water quality fund) part of this bill,” said Tammi Kircher, with Iowa’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited.
Dustin Miller, executive director of the Iowa Chamber Alliance, said the water quality and conservation funding will help communities attract new residents. Iowa’s population growth has been largely stagnant over the past decade.
“The thing we are most excited about is the inclusion of IWILL,” Miller said. “What we hear repeatedly is quality of life projects is what they are looking for.”
At the House hearing, environmental advocates urged Republicans there to consider addressing the trust fund.
Dan Cohen of the Buchanan County Conservation Board said investing in Iowa’s natural areas would be consistent with the goals of revitalizing rural Iowa, and Craig Patterson of the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation also said it would improve workforce attraction and retention.
The consensus from interest groups at the House hearing was that the simplification of Iowa’s income tax code will be an advantage of the proposed flat tax — a rate that all pay.
“That’s one of the biggest issues we deal with in the economic development world because if you’re explaining, you’re losing,” the chamber’s Miller said.
Business leaders praised the Senate proposal to reduce corporate income taxes. At the House meeting, those business interests urged Republicans there to consider adding that piece.
Miller said the Chamber Alliance is undecided on the House bill because it lacks that corporate income tax reduction.
“When we try to attract business investment from other states, we’re not even on the playing field,” he said.
That message was repeated numerous times, as business leaders noted that Iowa has the third-highest top corporate income tax rate in the country.
While the lower individual income tax rates will make Iowa more competitive and promote more growth and opportunity, “not including corporate tax reform would be disappointing,” said Joe Murphy of the Iowa Business Council.
“We’ve put a lot of good effort and good faith work into reforming the tax code in the past three or four years,” Murphy said. “Keep an open mind on corporate tax rates, be bold and seize this opportunity.”
The proposals were not without their detractors.
Mike Owen, with the progressive fiscal advocacy group Common Good Iowa, said flat taxes place an outsized burden for the funding of government services on lower-income residents. Owen also pushed back at the repeated claims that lowering income taxes will attract more people to live in Iowa.
“Unfortunately, this bill fails every test. It guts fairness and revenue,” Owen said.
A lobbyist for counties and county supervisors said those groups have some apprehension about the way the water quality and conservation fund will be financed under the Senate bill.
The Senate proposal would eliminate local governments’ local-option sales taxes, replace them with a statewide sales tax and return that revenue to the local governments while triggering the water quality and conservation funding.
The Sierra Club, which advocates for environmental policies, opposes the Senate plan because of that funding mechanism.
“That method, we believe, is inappropriate,” said Pam Mackey Taylor, director of the Sierra Club’s Iowa chapter.
Both proposals are scheduled for their next hearing in the legislative process, full committee hearings, on Thursday.
Remembering Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers
Sullivan family home
Sullivan brothers at home on Adams in Waterloo
Courier Dec. 21, 1941
Sullivans -- Alleta, James, Albert, Madison
Katherine Sullivan McFarland (1922-2016)
Courier Jan. 4, 1942
Sullivan brothers at home
Courier Feb. 15, 1942
Sullivans with Jack Dempsey
USS Juneau
Lyman-Swenson-Juneau-commissioning
Lyman-Swenson-Newfoundland
Courier March 4, 1942
Courier March 15, 1942
Courier April 26, 1942
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Courier Jan. 12, 1943
Alleta and Thomas Sullivan
Alleta Sullivan's letter to the Navy
FDR letter fo Sullivan family
location of USS Juneau sinking
U.S. Navy report, Battle of Guadalcanal Nov. 13, 1942
U.S. Navy survivor battle report Nov. 17, 1942
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook
USS Juneau survivor Lester Zook, close-up
Courier Jan. 14, 1943
Courier Jan. 15, 1943
Margaret Jaros
Red Sullivan and Margaret Jaros
Alleta Sullivan & Margaret Jaros
Courier Jan. 17, 1943
Courier Jan. 19, 1943
'What have you given for war?'
103017bp-sullivans-2
Courier Jan. 27, 1943
Sullivans telegram from vice president
Courier Feb. 3, 1943
Courier Feb. 7, 1943
Courier Feb. 8, 1943
Courier Feb. 9, 1943
U.S. Navy battle report
Navy docs -- President approves USS The Sullivans
Courier Feb. 10, 1943
Courier Feb. 14, 1943
Genevieve and Alleta Sullivan
Courier Feb. 23, 1943
Courier Feb. 24, 1943
Courier April 4, 1943
Navy doc -- USS The Sullivans launch speech April 4, 1943
Courier April 5, 1943
Genevieve heads to Navy training
Genevieve Sullivan WAVE
Courier May 30, 1943
Courier July 11, 1943
Courier Aug. 6, 1943
Purple Hearts bestowed
U.S. Navy Sullivan Purple Hearts document Jan. 24, 1944
Courier Jan. 25, 1944
Courier Feb. 4, 1944
Courier Feb. 13, 1944
Sullivan movie scene
Sullivan movie cast
Courier March 19, 1944
Courier Dec. 31, 1944
Genevieve Sullivan and Murray Davidson
Courier May 1, 1959
Courier Nov. 11, 1962
Courier Sept. 20, 1964
Courier March 2, 1965
Murray Davidson Jr. joins Naval Reserve
Courier April 23, 1973
Alleta Sullivan funeral
Genevieve Davidson obituary
Plaque Schoitz Memorial Hospital
Courier Aug. 6, 1992
Dedication of Convention Center
Sullivan Brothers Museum -- outside
Sullivan Brothers Museum statues
Katherine McFarland, 2008
Katherine McFarland, 2012
103017bp-sullivans-1
Juneau wreckage bittersweet find for Sullivans, families
WATERLOO -- Saturday's discovery of the wreckage of the USS Juneau, on which Waterloo's five Sullivan brothers served and perished with nearly 700 shipmates during World War II, was an emotional, bittersweet experience for the fallen sailors' descendants.
"There's over 700 Navy families affected by this and my heart goes out to all those people," said Kelly Sullivan, granddaughter of Albert Sullivan and grandniece of George, Francis, Joseph and Madison Sullivan, who all died after the Juneau was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine and sunk on Nov. 13, 1942.
"For me, it's like finding my grandfather's grave," said Knute Swensen of Huntington Beach, Calif., the grandson of the Juneau's commanding officer, Capt. Lyman K. Swenson, also among the Juneau dead.
The crew of the Research Vessel Petrel, on an expedition financed by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, found the Juneau's wreck at the bottom of "Ironbottom Sound" off Guadalcanal in the Solomons on St. Patrick's Day.
In an audio accompanying a video of the wreckage, Robert Kraft, director of subsea operations for the expedition, noted it was appropriate the Juneau's remains were discovered on St. Patrick's Day, given the Sullivan brothers' Irish heritage.
"The luck of the Irish was with them," Kelly Sullivan said, echoing a wish she made for the USS The Sullivans, the current Navy destroyer named for her grandfather and great uncles, when she christened the ship in Bath, Maine, in 1995. She is the official Navy sponsor of that ship.
This wknd Paul Allen’s team found wreckage of WW2 USS Juneau in Pacific Ocean In 1942 this ship was sunk by Japanese torpedo carrying the 5 Sullivan brothers of Waterloo These Iowa heroes + hundred of others lost their life on that ship protecting our country Shld not b forgotten— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 20, 2018
The crew of the Petrel sent a message to The Courier, which said: "Our team is comprised of professional subsea operators and engineers with years of experience in the industry who are truly humbled with the opportunity to honor our fallen servicemen and provide some closure to their families."
The crew credited Allen with making the expedition possible.
Ironically, Kelly Sullivan was at the USS The Sullivans on St. Patrick's Day at its home port of Mayport, Fla., attending a retirement celebration for one of its former commanding officers.
"When this discovery happened, I was sitting on the fantail of the Sullivans...It's unbelievable," Sullivan said.
On her return trip home Sunday, she heard word of the discovery from U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Rich Brown, commander of Navy surface forces and a former commanding officer of the USS The Sullivans. Brown was in Waterloo last November for a 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking. On Monday, Knute Swensen contacted her.
"It's bittersweet, this feeling," Sullivan said. "There's closure. It also opens a wound."
She said her father, Albert's son, Jim Sullivan, reacted with surprise and had similar feelings.
"My first thought was my prayers for all the Juneau families, not just the Sullivan brothers," Kelly Sullivan said, and all veterans and their families. She said her great-grandmother, Alleta Sullivan, never really had closure because her sons' bodies were never recovered and held out hope they may have survived.
Swensen said he watched the Petrel's undersea video in amazement as the crew made out the Juneaus name inscribed across the fantail.
"Seeing that video gave me chills," he said.
He also thought of his father, U.S. Navy Cmdr Robert Swensen, who passed away in April 2016 at age 93 and was very close to his father, the Juneau commander. Knute's grandfather's surname was misspelled as "Swenson" by a staff member at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and he never had it corrected. It was at Annapolis, when Robert was a cadet, that the Juneau commander and his son had their last meeting.
In an audio accompanying the video, Kraft of the Petrel expedition notes the ship's bow and stern were found relatively close to each other but the ship's debris was scattered over a mile on the ocean floor -- an indication of the devastating explosion which sunk her.
Most of the sailors were killed during the actual sinking; more than 100 died at sea in the days that followed from wounds, exposure or shark attacks, including George Sullivan, the oldest of the brothers. Ten sailors survived the actual sinking plus a four-person medical crew sent to the USS San Francisco to tend to wounded there prior to the attack.
Swensen hopes the Juneau crew's valor is also remembered. The ship earned multiple battles stars for the engagements in which it fought -- including one the night before its sinking, when it and other outgunned American ships turned back a Japanese task force headed for embattled U.S troops at Guadalcanal.
Sullivan praised Paul Allen's passion for pursuing the expedition -- a lesson she used it as an example for her third-graders at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls.
"I really admire Mr. Allen and his crew for having the faith to do this," she said, and encouraged her students to pursue their passions as well.
Both were in New York this past November at the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Juneau's sinking at the same Staten Island pier where the ship was commissioned into the Navy in 1997. That ceremony was across New York harbor from the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where the Juneau was commissioned into the Navy and sailed out of the harbor, never to return.
She hopes the USS The Sullivans can sail to the Juneau's final resting place on a future mission, with some of its sailors surviving family members.