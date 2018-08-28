The Iowa Utilities Board is seeking feedback on potential regulatory treatment and guidance of electric vehicle infrastructure in Iowa.
The board will take comments until Sept. 17 and will conduct a public workshop Oct. 17 in the board’s hearing room, at 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines.
In a related item, the board has issued an order refusing to issue a declaratory order in response to the July 27 petition filed by Iowa 80 Truck Stop Inc. and Truckstops of Iowa Inc., requesting an order declaring whether electric energy sold for electric vehicle charging at commercial and/or public stations is considered the resale of electric energy and whether fuel retailers may sell electric energy by the kilowatt-hour for charging.
The board determined the questions raised in the petition have statewide impact and the already established rule-making process is the appropriate proceeding to provide public notice and opportunity for public input.
Voter ID cards
Officials in the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office announced Monday nearly 22,000 Iowa voters will receive a new voter registration acknowledgment.
The cards are being sent to ensure Iowans who registered to vote or updated their registration between July 25 and Aug. 17 have accurate information following a recent court ruling, according to state officials.
The new cards were mailed Monday and should arrive within the next two weeks.
The cards instruct voters that for elections held in 2018, registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification or sign an oath of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a ballot.
For voters who do not have an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID, the voter acknowledgment includes a voter ID PIN card, which can be used for identification purposes.
Advisory board
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday announced the members of the new Iowa Clearinghouse for Work-Based Learning Advisory Board.
The governor established the virtual clearinghouse by executive order to expand high-quality, real-world, work-based learning experiences for K-12 students. She said the action is in keeping with the Future Ready Iowa goal of 70 percent of Iowa’s workforce having education or training by 2025.
The clearinghouse — a joint venture of the Iowa Department of Education, Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Area Education Agencies Learning Online — will go live by July 1, 2019.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise and Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend will lead the advisory board, which includes representatives of business and industry, education, nonprofits, elected leaders and students.
The 2018 Legislature approved the governor’s $250,000 budget recommendation for the clearinghouse as part of the Future Ready Iowa Initiative.
McCain honored
Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Sunday in honor of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., who died Saturday at 81.
“We lost an American hero,” Reynolds said in a statement. “John McCain’s life reflected some of the very best our country had to offer.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol, on flag displays in the Capitol Complex and on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout Iowa.
According to a news release issued by the governor’s office, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time.
New casino
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska on Monday announced the name of the gaming facility being built on the tribe’s sovereign land in Carter Lake, Iowa.
Prairie Flower Casino is projected to open in late October.
Officials say plans to expand the gaming facility’s footprint to provide more entertainment, jobs and economic development for the region beyond the first phase will be released later.
According to a news release, the first phase of the Prairie Flower Casino, open to those 21 and older, will have about 9,500 square feet and will feature 200 slot-style games. Table games will not be present.
The casino expects to initially hire about 100.
The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has nearly 4,300 tribal citizens, with almost half residing in Iowa and Nebraska.
