AMES — Demand for mental health services on college campuses nationwide has spiked over the past decade, and the same is true at Iowa’s public universities, according to a report presented to the Board of Regents.
Compounding the increase in students seeking help at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa is the degree of services they seek. More students are arriving on campus already using counseling or psychiatric services they started during middle or high school.
“We see a higher severity of student needs around mental health, and definitely that increased demand and static resources has created a challenge to expand services on our campuses,” ISU Assistant Vice President for Student Health and Wellness Erin Baldwin told the board, meeting Wednesday on the Ames campus.
Boosting support for student health services is paramount, according the regents’ mental health report, in it’s “inextricably linked to student academic success, retention and persistence to graduation.”
Research presented Wednesday shows stress and anxiety are the top factors affecting undergraduate academic performance at Iowa’s three public universities, according to National College Health Assessment data. Also making the top 10 are sleep difficulties and depression, with 23 percent of students at ISU reporting sleep-related issues and 20 percent at the UI reporting depression-related struggles.
All three campuses are addressing the growing mental health needs with a variety of initiatives and programs.
The UI, for example, is adding suicide-prevention training to its slate of requirements for new students. Every incoming first-year student will be required to take the training that will, among other things, provide information on how to spot signs a person is suicidal and help, according to UI Counseling Service Director Barry Schreier.
Suicide-related indicators jumped on the UI campus, according to the most-recent 2018 National College Health Assessment report. The percentage of students reporting self-harm in the past 12 months rose from 5.7 percent in 2017 to 9 percent; the percentage who reported seriously considering suicide spiked from 8.4 percent to 13.4 percent; and the rate of those who actually attempted suicide more than doubled from 1.4 to 4 percent.
Additionally, the UI is providing “student in distress” training for faculty and staff and increasing its efforts to embed counselors across campus — currently with six locations, including residence halls and colleges.
ISU has rolled out several initiatives and campaigns, including programming for “Body Image and Eating Disorder Awareness Week,” which started Monday. It has employed a Crisis Text Line and tapped a suicide prevention grant.
It added five practitioners, a mental health advocate on the ISU police force and a well-being space in the library.
UNI has added self-care workshops; liaison counselors for international, transgender and minority students; and “student in distress” and companion guides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.