Iowa unemployment claims surge, top 100,000 over two weeks

DES MOINES — Iowa workers received a double dose of bad news Thursday as claims for unemployment relief again surged and Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered many business to stay closed weeks longer.

Reynolds has ordered restaurants, bars, casinos and other non-essential businesses to stay closed at least until April 30. Violations of the order are simple misdemeanors.

Her action to keep businesses closed beyond the initial April 16 date came on the day it was announced the number of Iowans seeking unemployment benefits topped 100,000 in two weeks.

Initial claims in Iowa reported by the U.S. Department of Labor, filed between Sunday and Saturday of last week, hit a record 58,453. There were 55,963 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 2,490 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live out of state.

Iowa Workforce Development officials report a total of $13,724,986 of unemployment benefits were paid for the week ending March 27. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 54,461.

The breakdown of claims filed by economic sectors showed the most came from accommodation and food services — 12,519. That was followed by health care and social assistance (7,490), manufacturing (7,168), retail trade (5,888) and other services (3,780).