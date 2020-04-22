Iowa tobacco payment almost $50 million this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Iowa’s share of the 1998 landmark settlement with U.S. tobacco companies has now topped $1.3 billion.

Officials in Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office said Wednesday the Iowa treasury has received an annual transfer payment of about $49.4 million from tobacco companies involved in the multistate Master Settlement Agreement — the largest such settlement in U.S. history.

Iowa will continue to receive yearly settlement payments in perpetuity, based on the number of cigarettes sold in the United States.

In the last 22 years, Iowa has received more than $1.3 billion from the agreement, in which Miller played a key role.

“Our office carefully monitors and aggressively enforces this agreement so Iowa gets its fair share of the settlement,” Miller said in a statement.

About $10.9 million of this year’s payment — or 22 percent — will go to the state, according to the AG’s office.

The remaining 78 percent will be used principally to pay people who bought the bonds issued by the Tobacco Settlement Authority.