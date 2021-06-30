Iowa to reduce COVID-19 reporting

The announcement comes after public health officials announced plans to cease operations of Test Iowa, the free, statewide testing program, by July 16.

The IDPH also will end routine COVID-19 case investigations for all positive reports starting Thursday. Instead, the state will focus case investigation on outbreaks and vulnerable settings, including long-term care facilities.

Positive and negative test results, as well as demographics and county of residence, will continue to be reported, according to the memo. In addition, the state will continue to require reporting on long-term care facility outbreaks and will monitor reports and virus activity and “follow-up to investigate clusters when needed.”

Iowa’s decision comes after federal officials and several states reduced their reporting frequency, public health officials said in the memo.

It also comes as a more transmissible Delta variant continues to spread across the nation, prompting some public health officials to issue new guidelines recommending individuals wear masks in public indoor spaces, even if they are vaccinated.

This variant was detected for the first time in Iowa in early May.