State officials and law enforcement associations are sponsoring an initiative to provide every interested law enforcement officer in the state with a free naloxone (Narcan nasal) kit. The initiative to equip all Iowa law enforcement with opioid reversal drugs is being spearheaded by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Bureau of Substance Abuse with support from the Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association and the Iowa Police Chiefs Association.
According to health department officials, law enforcement officers often are the first to the scene of a suspected opioid overdose. In some instances, the officers themselves may be in danger because of accidental opioid exposure. Having the ability to administer naloxone without delay could be the difference between life and death, Department of Public Health Opioid Treatment Program Director Kevin Gabbert said.
In addition to making the medication available, more than 100 stakeholders from across the state have been trained to be trainers on recognizing and responding to an opioid overdose, he said. In 2017, there were 206 opioid-involved deaths in Iowa, but preliminary data for 2018 shows that number has dropped to 137, Gabbert said.
Record year for wind
The U.S. Wind Industry issued an annual market report Wednesday indicating the capacity for energy derived from wind grew by a record 8 percent in 2018 — powering an estimated 30 million American homes last year.
According to the report, U.S. wind power supports 114,000 American jobs, more than 500 domestic factories and more than $1 billion a year in revenue for states and communities that host wind farms. In Iowa, the wind industry supports nearly 10,000 in-state jobs at 111 wind projects and 11 wind-related manufacturing facilities. The wind industry also pays $20 million to $30 million in land lease payments yearly to Iowa farmers and ranchers.
Iowa ranks second in both installed capacity and wind’s share of in-state energy generation. In 2018, the state sourced more than a third of its power from wind.
Gift law changes
A bill to relax a requirement that all gifts and bequests received by the executive branch of state government be reported to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board and the Legislature’s Government Oversight Committee is on its way to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk. The Iowa Senate voted 49-0 Wednesday to approve House File 393, which won House approval 96-0 last month. The bill would require gifts and bequests with a value of $50 or more be reported.
Inactive voter alert
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has a message for Iowans who receive a “No Activity in 4 Years” mailing from his office — respond quickly. That, according to Pate, who also serves as Iowa’s commissioner of elections, will help avoid the possibility of Iowans having their voter registration status changed to inactive. Pate’s office says the “No Activity” notices — which are required by federal law — are being sent to voters who have not voted or updated their voter registration information in the past four years. The purpose of the mailing, according to Pate, is to ensure Iowa’s voter rolls are current.
Iowans who receive the mailing should check the relevant box, sign the card and return it quickly to their county auditor. If the voter no longer lives at that address, the current resident should note that information on the card and place it in the mail. Inactive voters can update their registration status to active any time, including on Election Day, Pate said.
Senate confirmations
The Iowa Senate overwhelmingly approved six of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ appointments during confirmation votes Wednesday. Senators voted 49-0 to confirm the reappointment of Gerd Clabaugh as director of the state Department of Public Health and Reynolds’ selection of Jeff Wright as the state public defender.
Also winning confirmation were Barb Kniff-McCulla as chairwoman and member of the Iowa Telecommunications & Technology Commission; Stephanie Groen as director of Iowa’s Office of State-Federal Relations in Washington, D.C.; and Justin Kirchhoff and Wayne Walter as members of the IPERS Investment Board. All the votes were 49-0 except a 48-1 verdict for Walter.
Gubernatorial appointees must receive at least 34 affirmative votes to garner the two-thirds majority of the 50-member Senate needed to be confirmed.
Rural empowerment
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Empower Rural Iowa plan to improve housing stock and broadband across the state was approved by the House Ways and Means Committee 23-2 despite some concerns that the changing definitions of large cities and small cities may negatively affect some communities.
HSB 204 <&underline>https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HSB204</&underline> would increase funds for workforce housing tax credits from $20 million to $25 million with the entire amount being made available for housing projects in small cities for one year to clear up the backlog of applications, Rep. Gary Carlson, R-Muscatine, said.
It also sets new standards for rural broadband and updates 2014 service maps to reflect new broadband installations.
The bill now becomes eligible for consideration by the full House.
