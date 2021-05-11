Iowa to end participation in federal unemployment benefit programs, citing strong labor market

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The overwhelming message we receive from employers these days is the lack of workforce that is adversely affecting their ability to recover from the pandemic,” said Director Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development.

“There are currently over 66,000 job openings posted on https://www.iowaworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. Our field offices are open and ready to help. We are very excited to return to providing the support and help we love to provide – helping Iowans find their next great job or new career pathway and helping employers find their next great employee,” she said.

Iowans can search for new jobs, including teleworking opportunities at https://www.iowaworks.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx.

Impacted unemployment insurance claimants will receive official notification from IWD with more information about how these changes affect them individually. They'll also continue to update the webpage with relevant information and assistance.