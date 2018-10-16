DES MOINES — Changes in federal and state tax policies as well as overall economic strength prompted state officials Tuesday to bump up their growth projections for Iowa tax collections to 4.9 percent this fiscal year, but then scale back their estimate to a 1.7 percent increase in fiscal 2020.
The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference added $101.7 million to its current-year projection of $7.742 billion, building expectations the state will collect a total of an extra $358.2 million over the previous year by June 30.
The increase was fueled in part by federal tax cuts translating into higher state revenue. Iowans will have less to deduct from their federal taxes when calculating what they owe the state.
However, when state tax changes adopted last session kick in Jan. 1, officials project receipts will be $93.4 million less yet this fiscal year, and fiscal 2020 projections call for $262.9 million to be erased from the state’s revenue stream.
“Near term, the economic outlook is bright, but there is concern as to whether it is sustainable,” said Holly Lyons, with the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.
David Roederer, the panel’s chairman who also directs the Iowa Department of Management, said Iowa’s indicators are “very positive” with businesses reporting the strongest economy they’ve seen in 10 years and employment, wages and personal income numbers “heading in the right direction.”
But he noted there still are concerns facing agriculture and other variables that could impact state tax collections.
“The economy nationwide is improving and we are seeing the same thing here in Iowa,” Roeder told reporters. “But we also want to be cautious.”
State government ended fiscal 2018 on June 30 with revenue of about $7.38 billion — an increase of $298.4 million that topped the growth estimate.
Forecasters expect tax collections to grow to about $7.74 billion by June 30, 2019, but growth will slow in fiscal 2020 as tax cuts hold collections to about $7.87 billion.
According to state estimates, state tax cuts will reduce revenues by $263 million in fiscal 2020, $331 million in fiscal 2021, $394 million in fiscal 2020 and $439 million in fiscal 2023.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday’s revenue growth estimates were “reflective of an economy that’s growing” and indications that Iowans are being allowed to keep more of their money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.