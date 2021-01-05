Iowa tax cuts remain a GOP priority for post-pandemic era

Bolkcom said Iowa should make speeding vaccine distribution a top priority — especially at schools, packing plants, grocery stores and other sectors with essential workers.

“Absolutely, the state can afford a relief package,” Bolkcom noted. “We’re in the middle of a pandemic. The biggest thing we need to do is get the vaccine out, get people to take the vaccine because that is the only thing that’s going to get the economy rolling again, that is the only thing that is going to open the schools up safely.”

Doing that “is going to take more state resources, and we have the money,” he said. “We’re collecting taxes. (Republicans) want to stockpile it to give another tax cut to rich people. That’s what they do.”

Grassley said he would resist efforts to tap into the “rainy-day” fund.

The House speaker said he expects a number of proposals will be considered but in the context of maintaining a “responsible” budget.

“We’re going to have more strain and asks and requests on our budget than I think we’ve had in my time in the Legislature,” he said.