Iowa tax collections spike as people start spending again

“Where did all that money come from? One of the answers is the federal government,” he said.

“Sales tax took off like crazy,” he noted. Tax collections from casinos hit record or near-record highs in two of the last three months.

Like last fiscal year, state tax collections, refund numbers and other financial transactions will be reconciled to the proper fiscal year by Sept. 1, so current numbers are tentative and the final yearly growth rate likely won’t end up being 19%, said Robinson. “But it still might be a pretty impressive number.”

At the same time, fiscal 2022 tax receipts might return to normal growth but appear sluggish in comparison with monthly financial snapshots taken during this year’s high-tide rebound for sales and personal and corporate income tax collections, he noted.

Last month’s overall state tax collections rose by $307.9 million compared with May 2020.

“This is odd. This is really odd,” Robinson said of the surge in state revenue over the past two months. “Now it’s OK to spend, now it’s OK to go places and buy things.”