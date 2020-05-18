Iowa Supreme Court rejects challenges to judicial nomination changes

The Attorney General’s Office deferred comment to the governor, simply saying its arguments were based on the question of standing.

Since the change in the law, Reynolds has appointed four Supreme Court justices — a majority of the court, including Chief Justice Susan Christensen. The latest appointee, Matthew McDermott, did not participate in either decision handed down Friday.

The plaintiffs raised a challenge to Senate File 638, which made changes in how members of the Judicial Nominating Commission are selected to allow the governor to pick the majority of the panel.

The original case was rejected for a lack of standing. The plaintiffs refiled, and a current and former member of the nominating commission joined the eight Democratic legislators and Rush.

A second challenge was raised by Thomas Duff, a Des Moines attorney who applied for an Appeals Court appointment. That was not enough to give him standing, the Appeals Court ruled in February. The lawmakers who brought the challenge were Reps. Mary Mascher of Iowa City, Art Staed and Liz Bennett of Cedar Rapids, Rick Olson, Marti Anderson and Brian Meyer of Des Moines, Mark Smith of Marshalltown and Mary Wolfe of Clinton. Martin Diaz and Leon Spies joined them after the initial ruling that the plaintiffs did not have standing.