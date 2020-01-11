Iowa Supreme Court Acting Chief Justice Wiggins to retire

McDonald wrote an opinion in December that indicated he would strike down the court’s previous rulings on juvenile sentences, signalling his belief that previous court decisions not based on the text of the Iowa Constitution are wrongly decided and should be reconsidered.

Christensen, appointed by Reynolds last year, agreed with McDonald.

Taken broadly, McDonald’s opinion could be read as a potential threat to many significant decisions of the Iowa court in recent years centered on constitutional issues including abortion and gay marriage.

The Iowa court last year declared a woman’s right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution and in 2009 declared a right for same-sex couples to marry citing constitutional guarantees of equal protection for all citizens.

Both decisions were written by Cady with Wiggins in agreement.

A state judicial selection panel will meet after Wiggins retires and forward her three more nominees to fill his spot on the court.