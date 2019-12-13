DES MOINES --- The state has cashed in its first million on sports wagering.
Net state taxes collected on the nearly $153 million wagering handle at 18 state-licensed casinos since the gambling activity was launched Aug. 15 stood at $1.105 million based on a tax rate of 6.75 percent, according to figures released by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
The overall numbers break down to nearly $85.1 million wagered online using the apps offered by eight casinos, and $67.9 million via the 10 venues where betting activity is retail — meaning patrons have to travel to a casino where they’ve registered to place a bet.
Online sports wagering is offered at casinos in Altoona, Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport, Dubuque, Larchwood, Osceola, Riverside and Waterloo, while the Casino Queen in Marquette just attained a sports betting license but posted no activity in November.
Overall adjusted gross revenue stood at nearly $16.4 million for the year to date — split $9.74 million retail and $6.635 million online, according to commission data.
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-5
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-2
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-4
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-1
121219ap-iowa-iowa-state-3
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
In November, Iowa placed more than $59.3 million bets either online or in person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.