Sports Betting Iowa

This Feb. 20 photo shows the new sports book at Prairie Meadows in Altoona.

 BRIAN POWERS, DES MOINES REGISTER

DES MOINES --- The state has cashed in its first million on sports wagering.

Net state taxes collected on the nearly $153 million wagering handle at 18 state-licensed casinos since the gambling activity was launched Aug. 15 stood at $1.105 million based on a tax rate of 6.75 percent, according to figures released by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

November sports wagering

In November, Iowa placed more than $59.3 million bets either online or in person. The payout was $55.7 million.

The overall numbers break down to nearly $85.1 million wagered online using the apps offered by eight casinos, and $67.9 million via the 10 venues where betting activity is retail — meaning patrons have to travel to a casino where they’ve registered to place a bet.

Online sports wagering is offered at casinos in Altoona, Bettendorf, Burlington, Davenport, Dubuque, Larchwood, Osceola, Riverside and Waterloo, while the Casino Queen in Marquette just attained a sports betting license but posted no activity in November.

Overall adjusted gross revenue stood at nearly $16.4 million for the year to date — split $9.74 million retail and $6.635 million online, according to commission data.

