Iowa Soybean Association still skeptical on US-China trade agreement

WATERLOO – While soybean farmers welcome news of the first phase of China-U.S. trade agreements that were signed at the White House on Wednesday, the Iowa Soybean Association officials say impacts of the tariff war are not over and plans are still in place to seek other markets.

It’s “just the first step on a long journey to restoring nearly two years of lost sales to the world’s No. 1 soybean buyer,” said ISA President Tim Bardole. “America is now a residual – rather than primary – supplier to a country of 1.4 billion people.”

For the past year, the world’s two largest economies, the U.S. and China, have been slapping each other with tariffs in a trade war. Trump imposed tariffs on more than $360 billion in Chinese imports, including farm equipment, and China retaliated with tariffs on more than $110 billion worth of U.S. goods, including agriculture products.