Iowa senators remind Biden of his biofuels pledge

CEDAR RAPIDS — Using his words, Iowa’s Republican U.S. senators are holding President Joe Biden accountable for his earlier commitments to support the biofuel industry and the family farmers who rely on it.

In light of recent reports about his consideration of the demands of Big Oil, Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have written to Biden to remind him of his statements during his campaign supposedly supporting biofuel.

“Those waivers are a gigantic mistake,” Biden said on Iowa PBS in the summer 2019 when asked about the waivers granted by the Trump administration. “We should not be exempting, we should be insisting that these major companies in fact meet the criteria.”

The letter, joined by the Republican senators from South Dakota and Nebraska, and an earlier missive from Ernst to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, were motivated, in part by, Ernst said, by “rumors about administrative action to reduce or eliminate renewable fuel blending targets for petroleum refiners.”

Along with a recent announcement by the Biden administration regarding its intention to rewrite the definition of Waters of the United States rules, that leads Ernst to question the Biden administration’s commitment to farmers.