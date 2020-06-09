Iowa senator defends proposed changes to absentee voting

Smith said the legislation also included the extensions of some deadlines to request absentee ballots, which he said would allow for more people to vote absentee. The proposed legislation extends from three days to 10 days the time period in which individuals who are hospitalized can request an absentee ballot, and it provides an extra week after the election for individuals who fail to sign the envelope when returning their ballot.

The proposal passed through the Senate State Government Committee, which Smith chairs, on Friday after a sometimes heated debate. It is now eligible to be debated by the full Iowa Senate, and if it passes there would go before the Iowa House before heading to the governor’s desk.

Tony Bisignano, a senator from Des Moines and the top Democrat on the committee, remained unpersuaded by Smith’s arguments.

“I don’t think it’s fair when we talk about elections that it has to be done on a county basis or a regional basis or a city basis. Everyone should have the same opportunity to vote,” Bisignano said. “If a pandemic isn’t bad enough to go to an absentee ballot program, I don’t know what is. The attack on the secretary of state is unfair. He did a great job, a lot of people voted and there has been no evidence of fraud.”

