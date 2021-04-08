Iowa Senate sends rape-tracking bill to governor

A state audit in 2017 revealed there were 4,200 untested sexual assault evidence kits in law enforcement offices throughout Iowa. In 2020, the Attorney General’s Office reported more than 1,600 still needed testing. Since then, state officials have indicated the processing time has been reduced from 199 days to 46.

“This will allow victims, county attorneys and any entity with custody of a test kit to track it,” said Sen. Julian Garrett, R-Indianola, noting that victims also must be notified before the disposal of a kit.

“These are horrendous crimes, and we certainly do need to do what we can to address them,” he added.

On a related note Wednesday, senators voted 44-0 to approve House File 603, a bill that will establish a sexual assault forensic examiner program within a division of the Attorney General’s Office if the bill is signed by the governor.

In all, senators worked in bipartisan fashion Wednesday to send two dozen bills to the governor’s desk for consideration.

Explicit images

The Senate also unanimously approved legislation to provide civil remedies for the disclosure of private, sexually explicit images without the consent of a person in the images.