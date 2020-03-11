Iowa Senate passes broadband incentives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I think this bill will go a long ways toward providing better internet service to our rural communities,” Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, said during Tuesday’s Senate floor debate. “If we really want to keep our kids in our rural communities, we’ve got to provide better internet services.”The bill goes to the House, where representatives last week passed a small batch of bills regarding broadband service.

Victims’ rights

In other action Tuesday, senators voted 48-0 to seek a constitutional amendment establishing that the rights of crime victims shall not be infringed.

Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, said Senate Joint Resolution 2005 does not create rights for crime survivors. It protects their rights beyond state laws that are “sound” but not necessarily perfect.

Backers say the amendment is appropriate as the Legislature considers a separate proposal for a constitutional amendment that automatically would grant felons the right to vote when they are paroled.

To come before voters, a constitutional amendment first must pass both the House and the Senate in exactly the same form and then be approved by the newly elected General Assembly seated next January.

Efficiency review

Also Tuesday, senators voted 30-18 along party lines to approve Senate File 2392, legislation that would establish a state government efficiency review committee. It would examine the functions of all state agencies over a five-year period ending in 2026, with about 20 percent being examined each year.The bill would take effect upon enactment if passed by the Iowa House and signed by the governor.