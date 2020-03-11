Iowa Senate passes broadband incentives

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate passed legislation Tuesday intended to expand high-speed broadband access to underserved and unserved parts of Iowa.
“This bill is an attempt to expand broadband service to where it is inadequate, especially in rural Iowa,” said Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Ottumwa, before the 48-0 vote to approve Senate File 2400. “It alters and modifies the download speeds and increases the grants.”
The bill increases the maximum grant amount from 15 percent to 35 percent for communication service provider project costs that meet a minimum download speed of 100 mbps and a minimum upload speed of 20 mbps, and changes the definitions for underserved areas and what constitutes meaningful service, she said.
Grants of up to 15 percent would be available for projects offering broadband at lower download and upload speeds.
The latest information from BroadbandNow, an organization that analyzes internet provider coverage, ranks Iowa as the 32nd most-connected state in the nation. BroadbandNow indicates 18 percent of the state is underserved — meaning it has access to less than two wired service providers, and 302,000 Iowans don’t have access to a wired connection capable of 25 mbps download speeds.
Calling high-speed broadband “critical infrastructure” for rural areas, Gov. Kim Reynolds has sought $15 million on top of the $5 million provided under last year’s Empower Rural Iowa Act. The money would go toward improving connectivity and adjusting the state match to leverage funding and build out broadband to every part of Iowa.
“I think this bill will go a long ways toward providing better internet service to our rural communities,” Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Pleasant, said during Tuesday’s Senate floor debate. “If we really want to keep our kids in our rural communities, we’ve got to provide better internet services.”The bill goes to the House, where representatives last week passed a small batch of bills regarding broadband service.
Victims’ rights
In other action Tuesday, senators voted 48-0 to seek a constitutional amendment establishing that the rights of crime victims shall not be infringed.
Sen. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake, said Senate Joint Resolution 2005 does not create rights for crime survivors. It protects their rights beyond state laws that are “sound” but not necessarily perfect.
Backers say the amendment is appropriate as the Legislature considers a separate proposal for a constitutional amendment that automatically would grant felons the right to vote when they are paroled.
To come before voters, a constitutional amendment first must pass both the House and the Senate in exactly the same form and then be approved by the newly elected General Assembly seated next January.
Efficiency review
Also Tuesday, senators voted 30-18 along party lines to approve Senate File 2392, legislation that would establish a state government efficiency review committee. It would examine the functions of all state agencies over a five-year period ending in 2026, with about 20 percent being examined each year.The bill would take effect upon enactment if passed by the Iowa House and signed by the governor.