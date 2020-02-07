Iowa Senate OKs $20 million in flood aid

The flood mitigation board met Thursday to process more funding applications.

The state had received $97 million in federal housing aid and $117 million in federal economic development aid to be split with Nebraska, but Reynolds said the state had to wait to appropriate its matching funds so as not to jeopardize any federal dollars.

“It’s important that we really look at this in a strategic manner,” the governor told a Statehouse news conference. “There is no reason to just allocate a bunch of money and have it sit there. Let’s be purposeful about how we do it and make sure that we’re not supplanting federal dollars, and we’re doing this in a manner that doesn’t hurt us in the long run.”

But Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, recounted his memories from the 2008 flood that ravaged Cedar Rapids and the urgency people felt to get their lives back to normal.

The last thing flood victims want to see is a “slow-walk flood recovery” coming out of Des Moines.

“Good lord, we are 11 months after this flood disaster started, and we still have no plan. That’s tragic,” Hogg said during Thursday’s Senate floor debate.