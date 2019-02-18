WATERLOO -- The special election to replace Sen. Jeff Danielson for Iowa Senate District 30 is scheduled for March 19.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the date on Monday, one day prior to the Tuesday deadline.
Danielson resigned Thursday from the Iowa Senate and from his job as a Cedar Falls firefighter for a new position he won't yet comment on.
Iowa Senate District 30 includes Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Hudson.
The Black Hawk County Democratic party will hold a special convention to choose a candidate at 10 a.m. Saturday at their headquarters at 307 E. Fourth St. in downtown Waterloo. Republicans will hold their convention Monday at Upper Iowa University for Republican Central Committee members.
Former House Rep. Walt Rogers is considering running in the special election but is talking to his family first, he said. Rogers challenged Danielson in 2008 but lost by 22 votes. Rogers went on to win a seat in the Iowa House. He lost that seat in November to Dave Williams.
Independent candidates can be nominated by petition. The deadline for filing is March 5.
"The deadline for filing is 14 days before the election," said Black County Auditor Grant Veeder.
Absentee ballots will be ready within a week, Veeder said.
"It really is going to be a tight time frame," he said.
At least 50 people made it out Sunday evening, despite the snow, to a Democratic candidate forum.
A group of four prospective candidates came to make their case on why they should replace Sen. Jeff Danielson for Iowa Senate District 30.
The candidates who came for the forum include Eric Giddens, a member of the Cedar Falls school board; Amy Petersen, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa; Sasha Wohlpart, also a member of the Cedar Falls School Board; and Tom Ralston, a union leader and employee of John Deere.
The candidates answered questions about health care, water quality and education.
Petersen, who announced her candidacy on Facebook over the weekend, said she has the broad appeal to win.
"It's a purple election, and I don't mean UNI purple," Petersen said. "I will be honest and authentic because you need to know what I'm all about, and we don't have time to waste."
Petersen said many have asked why she's running.
"In the last several years I've spent a lot of time in leadership roles," Petersen said. "I have contributions to make, and more importantly I can win. I do not make this statement lightly or from a place of arrogance or ego."
Wohlpart took a different approach, highlighting her work with legislators on environment and education.
"These are my two passions," Wohlpart said. "I served as a high school science teacher for many years and then as a faculty member at a university teaching environmental science and geology."
She felt "confident and comfortable knowing" all of her fellow candidates would be strong.
With a union background, Ralston focused more on the plight of workers.
"We need to stand up for the working class," Ralston said. "I left college with a student loan debt that I was unable to pay."
His job at John Deere allowed him to pay off his loans eventually and buy a house.
"The reason I'm running is for too long the middle class, the working class and the bottom parts of society have been forgotten by our government."
He promised no one will work harder than he will.
With solid knowledge of the issues at hand, Giddens had a detailed answer for every question.
"I've worked with city government (and) county government," he said.
"We have some very qualified candidates," said Black Hawk County Democratic Chairwoman Vikki Brown. "There will probably be more candidates."
Brown said she is looking forward to the convention.
"We're going to get a great nominee out of that," she said.
Rep. Timi Brown-Powers was also excited about the potential Democratic nominees.
"I was very pleased with the four candidates who stepped up to run," Brown-Powers said. "I thought that they all brought something to the table and I think all of them have something to learn, as did I when I started this."
Libertarian candidate Fred Perryman announced his candidacy to The Courier via email.
"We have an opportunity to represent our district with a candidate that respects the rights of all citizens regardless of which party we affiliate with," he wrote."I believe I am that candidate."
Rep. Bob Kressig was a Iowa House legislator along with Danielson, and has decided not to run for the open seat.
"I didn't run because I think our chances in the house are better at being a majority and I'd love to be in the majority again," he said.
Kressig said special elections traditionally have lower voter turnout.
"Turnout will play a major role in this election," he said. "It's going to be critical for all of us, whoever gets this position, to get and help get the votes in and accounted for."
Including Danielson's seat, Republicans have a majority in the Iowa Senate 32-18.
"This seat is critical for us to maintain," Kressig said. "We've got a real short time frame."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.