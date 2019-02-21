WATERLOO -- The estimated cost for the Senate District 30 special election is $41,500, according to the Black Hawk County Auditor's election office.
The office broke down the cost for The Courier in an email, showing the highest cost -- an estimated $29,000 -- is to pay election day poll workers.
"There are 24 polling places for (the special election)," said Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County Auditor. Only people in those 24 polling areas will be able to vote in the special election. The district includes all of Cedar Falls and parts of Hudson and Waterloo.
Other costs include $1,000 for ballot publication; $2,500 for testing, setting and transporting election day equipment; $1,500 for satellite voting operations; $1,500 for precinct supplies; $1,000 for absentee and special voter precinct board workers and supplies; and $5,000 for ballot printing.
The auditor's office doesn't have the money in its budget to cover the costs, and may need to do a budget amendment later in the year.
"We can't bill it to somebody else, like when we had the special elections in December," Veeder said. "That was paid for by the city of Waterloo and the Dunkerton school district."
The special election is to replace former Sen. Jeff Danielson, who resigned from the Iowa Senate and as a Cedar Falls firefighter. Danielson has cited the controversial Cedar Falls Public Safety Office program and a new, undisclosed position as his reason for resignation.
Danielson, 48, announced his immediate resignation Feb. 14. During interviews afterward, he said he'd release news of his new job sometime between several hours and one week after his surprise announcement.
Danielson's resignation caught many, including Veeder and the city of Cedar Falls, by surprise.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday set March 19 as the date for the special election.
Absentee Ballots will be available March 11 at the Election Office, Room 210 of the Courthouse at 316 E. Fifth St. Ballots may be voted there from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11-15 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 16.
The request form for absentee ballots can be found at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us, or call the Election Office at 833-3007 to have or it mailed. The deadline to request to have an absentee ballot mailed is 5 p.m. March 8.
Voters can submit a request for an absentee ballot by email or fax. The original signed copy must still be mailed to the Election Office with a postmark of March 8 or earlier and received by the time the polls close on Election Day. Overseas voters do not have to send their original requests. All electronic requests must include an image of the voter’s written signature.
A group of four prospective Democratic candidates have declared their desire to run in Danielson's place. The candidates Eric Giddens, a member of the Cedar Falls school board; Amy Petersen, a professor at the University of Northern Iowa; Sasha Wohlpart, also a member of the Cedar Falls School Board; and Tom Ralston, a former union leader and employee of John Deere, made their case during a Black Hawk County Democratic forum Sunday.
Former House Rep. Walt Rogers told The Courier he is considering running in the special election but is talking to his family first. Rogers challenged Danielson in 2008 but lost by 22 votes. Rogers went on to win a seat in the Iowa House. He lost that seat in November to Dave Williams.
The Black Hawk County Democratic party will hold a special convention to choose a candidate at 10 a.m. Saturday at their headquarters at 307 E. Fourth St. in downtown Waterloo. Republicans will hold their convention Monday at Upper Iowa University for Republican Central Committee members.
Libertarian candidate Fred Perryman also has announced his candidacy for the District 30 spot.
Candidates have until March 5 to file to run in the election.
Danielson will receive part of his senate salary and has the option to continue receiving health insurance benefits. Danielson's Senate salary in 2018 was $25,168, and he received $22,169 in travel expenses. He has received constituency payments of $300 for the months of January and February and mileage and office expenses from that time as well.
Danielson has not responded to repeated requests for comment on his new position or the special election.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.