Iowa Senate confirms Skinner to lead Corrections

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate Thursday confirmed Beth Skinner as director of the Iowa Department of Corrections, but not without some pushback about safety concerns for officers at the state’s prisons.

Thirty Republicans and 15 Democrats voted to approve Gov. Kim Reynolds’ choice, the second woman to guide the state’s prisons. Three Democrats opposed.

A two-thirds majority, or 34 votes of the 50-member Iowa Senate, was needed to confirm.

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, one of the dissenters, expressed concerns over the safety of correctional officers in the wake of four assaults over the past month involving closed-fist attacks on staffers by inmates in Anamosa, Clarinda and Coralville.

He said the assaults point to a lack of adequate staffing.

“We have to get back to a very serious conversation in this chamber about how we protect those who are standing guard,” Boulton said. “The reality is that correctional facilities can be very dangerous places. We don’t need to make them more dangerous with staffing issues.”

Even more disconcerting, Boulton said, was that an inmate had to come to the aid of the officer being attacked at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville.