CEDAR RAPIDS — Iowa’s U.S. Senate candidates raised more than $4 million for their campaigns during the past three months.
Democratic hopeful Theresa Greenfield, president of a Des Moines real estate firm, topped the fundraising with $1,741,842 for the July through September quarter, according to her Federal Election Commission report.
Although incumbent Republican Sen. Joni Ernst raised less — $955,966 — she has $3,943,730 cash on hand 13 months before the November 2020 election. Greenfield’s cash on hand is $1,240,264.
Democrat Eddie Mauro, a Des Moines businessman, reported $1,238,559, which included a $1 million loan he made to the campaign. He has $1,071,532 cash on hand.
A third Democrat, Kimberly Graham, an Indianola attorney, raised $23,116 and has a $20,152 cash balance.
Michael Franken, a retired admiral from Sioux City, raised $150,314 since entering the race in late August and has $107,126 in the bank.
Cal Woods of West Des Moines, who also entered the race in August, has not filed.
Independent Senate candidate Suzanne Herzog of Clive reported raising $11,391, including $7,000 she loaned to the campaign. Her cash balance is $9,072.
The fundraising hauls by Greenfield and Ernst dwarfed the numbers reported in Iowa congressional races.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer posted another strong fundraising quarter, accepting nearly $463,631 from July through September, according to FEC reports. That tops the $413,582 the first-term Dubuque Democrat reported in the previous quarter. After expenditures, Finkenauer reported $963,817 cash on hand 13 months before the election.
Her Republican challengers also have filed their reports. State Rep. Ashley Hinson of Marion reported raising more than $315,000 in the third quarter. That builds on the $335,000 raised in the previous quarter and leaves Hinson with $492,000 cash on hand for the 2020 contest.
Thomas Hansen, a Decorah businessman and farmer also seeking the GOP nomination, reported raising $2,085 to give his campaign $1,939 cash on hand after expenses.
In Iowa’s 2nd District, former state Sen. Rita Hart of Wheatland reported raising $228,986 to give her $413,597 cash on hand.
Newman Abuissa of Iowa City, who announced he was seeking the Democratic nomination in the 24-county southeast Iowa district, did not file a fundraising report.
Republican Bobby Schilling, a LeClaire businessman, raised $54,505 and has $49,265 cash on hand. Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa announced too late in the quarter to be required to file a report.
The incumbent, Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack, who is retiring, raised no money in the third quarter. However, he has $623,561 cash on hand.
Campaign finance reports are filed at www.fec.gov.
