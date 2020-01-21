Iowa Senate bill outlaws vaping in public places

DES MOINES — Vaping would be outlawed in most public places and illegal anywhere for those under 21 under measures that advanced Tuesday in separate Senate subcommittees.
Supporters said the changes are needed to keep people safe and make sure Iowa doesn’t lose federal grants. A new federal law sets the legal age for vaping at 21.
“We don’t want to depend on the FBI to come and enforce local smoking laws,” said Sen. Herman Quirmbach, D-Ames, in supporting legislation proposing to raise the legal age to 21 for buying, possessing or using tobacco, vapor or other nicotine products.
Vaping industry officials argued their product is different from cigarettes and should not be equated with secondhand smoke risks by coming under Iowa’s Smoke-Free Air Act.
The 3-0 Senate State Government subcommittee decision came on the heels of federal legislation that bans nationwide the sale of tobacco products and e-cigarettes to anyone under 21. Backers of the Senate legislation said the state could lose nearly $4 million in block grants if Iowa does not follow suit.
Senate Study Bill 3016 would prohibit a person from selling, giving or supplying any tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products or cigarettes to anyone under 21. It also bars those who are 20 or younger from possessing or using such products.
Public health advocates praised the proposal, saying it would be a good first step in helping reduce kids’ access to vaping products.
However, Mike Triplett, a lobbyist representing a trade association of vape shops, cautioned senators the bill might have unintended consequences for Iowa businesses.
Earlier in the day, Triplett and other vaping industry officials spoke in opposition to a separate measure, SSB 3052, that would make vapor products equivalent to tobacco under the state’s Smoke-Free Air Act, in place for more than a decade.
“We don’t think that vapor should be treated the same as secondhand tobacco smoke,” Triplett told a Senate Human Resources subcommittee. “The science is not there for vapor, let alone secondhand vapor.”
Corey Halfhill, president and chief executive officer of Central Iowa Vapors, which has 11 stores employing about 75 people, said applying Smoke-Free Air Act regulations to vaping “is something that could drastically affect our business as well as the employment.”
Nathan Blake, a deputy Iowa Attorney General, offered a similar caution, telling senators “Attorney General (Tom) Miller is always concerned when regulations equate cigarette smoke with vaping, because one is much more harmful than the other.”
Others credited vaping with helping Iowans quit smoking cigarettes.
However, public health advocates applauded the measures and called for expanding them to include vaping in state-regulated casinos and of marijuana and other plant products intended for inhalation.
Quirmbach said he feared enforcement of Iowa’s clean indoor air regulations would suffer if Iowans are barred from smoking cigarettes while others are allowed to vape in the same places.
“We have enough evidence already to be wary of introducing this product into public spaces,” he said. “The burden of proof should be on the industry to prove that it is safe.”
