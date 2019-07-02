{{featured_button_text}}
DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa Democrat Theresa Greenfield has raised more than $625,000 for her campaign against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in less than a month since launching her bid.

Greenfield, a Des Moines-area businesswoman who touts her rural roots as the daughter of a farmer, announced her campaign for Senate on June 3. Her campaign emphasized its grassroots support in its first fundraising report, touting that 85% of her contributions were $100 or less and that she's received contributions from 96 of Iowa's 99 counties.

Greenfield is one of three Democrats competing to take on Ernst. She has received endorsements from national and local Democratic groups.

A handful of surveys have shown Ernst enjoying a positive approval rating from Iowans, but she remains a top target for national Democrats.

