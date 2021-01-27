Iowa ‘school choice’ bills moving quickly

She questioned making such a move when schools are facing additional expenses in dealing with COVID-19.

Reynolds has said the bill has the potential to “raise the quality for all schools, public and private.”

The governor’s staff estimates the bill initially would cost up to $3 million, even though about 10,000 students attending 34 public schools that are receiving support under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act would qualify for the scholarship fund.

Democrats are pushing for a fiscal note from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency to fully understand the budget implications.

“The numbers don’t add up,” said Jochum.

Reynolds’ bill proposes three elements of school choice by establishing state funding for students in struggling public schools who wish to attend a private school; creating a charter school program; and allowing students to transfer out of schools with voluntary or court-ordered diversity plans.

Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, chair of the Senate Education Committee, said the legislative pace of the bill has been appropriate to give Iowans enough time to provide their input since Reynolds talked of school choice plans in her Jan. 12 Condition of the State address.